Aynor Football Preview 2017

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – The Aynor Blue Jackets finished with a 5-5 mark in 2016, they started the season strong going 4-1, but finished with just 1 victory in their last 5 games. This season they return 16 starters on offense and defense which would pave the way for a big season. One key loss is Caleb Jennerette, who now is with the University of South Carolina as a walk-on player. Head Coach Jody Jennerette is excited for the group he has going forward because of their experience, maturity, and hard working mentality.

They open the season at home on Friday August the 18th against Marion.