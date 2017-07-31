City of Myrtle Beach adding two new positions to keep up with construction growth

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach city officials say so many new homes and businesses are being built that they’ve had to add two new positions to the Construction Services Department.

Driving through Myrtle Beach, you might feel like you’re seeing a new construction on every corner. “We have 3 new hotel projects, there’s a 4th new hotel that’s planned, still got the residential growth in the Market Common, new residential growth along US 17,” said city spokesperson Mark Kruea.

The city’s Construction Services Department is currently looking to hire four positions, including two new Code Enforcement positions. Director Chris Lee says this is partly because his department needs more hands on deck to stay on top of all the homes and businesses being built. “We’re doing all we can with very few resources, or increase in resources over the past five or six years.”

Lee says their number of yearly inspections has doubled to about 18,000 in the last 6 years. His department has already completed 800 more inspections this year than it did this time last year. “We’ve got one commercial inspector who’s struggling to keep up with the three high rises. We have two residential inspectors who that’s all they do from 7 in the morning till 5 PM.”

Construction Services currently has 4 vacant positions, but even when those get filled, Lee says that may not be enough. “If the trend keeps growing upward, we will be in a position where we’re gonna need more help.”

The two new positions will cost the city approximately $100 thousand dollars. City officials have already accounted for them in this year’s budget.