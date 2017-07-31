Conway Medical Center announces August events

CONWAY, SC – Conway Medical Center has the following events planned for August. All classes and events are held at Conway Medical Center unless noted otherwise.
- American Red Cross Blood Drives – August 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Held in the CMC Administrative Services Building auditorium. Contact Number- 843-347-8035
- AARP Smart Driver – August 16, 9 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Conway Medical Center has joined with the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) to offer a Smart Driver course. This four-hour refresher course, taught in one four-hour class, is designed especially to meet the needs of drivers 50 years of age or older. Held at CMC Administrative Services Building auditorium. Cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. To register call 843-347-8108.
- BirthPlace Tours are held every Sunday at 2 p.m. and are conducted by dedicated staff; registration is requested if at all possible. Your family is welcome to attend with you and see firsthand what we have to offer! Contact Number- 843-347-8108
- Childbirth Class– August 19, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Conway Medical Center holds childbirth classes every month on specific Saturdays. You should begin your childbirth classes during your 7th or 8th month of pregnancy. Class content will include anatomy/physiology, stages of labor, pain management, breathing/relaxation techniques, postpartum care, breastfeeding, and newborn topics. Contact Number- 843-347-8108
- Breastfeeding Classes – September 5, 7-9 p.m. All classes are held monthly in the private dining room in the CMC Café and are free of charge. Taught by a registered nurse who is also a Lactation Consultant, classes are open to those expecting as well as those who have already delivered their baby. Babies and a partner are welcome to attend! Contact Number- 843-347-8108
- Breast Cancer Support Group – August 8, 5:30 p.m. held at CMC Outpatient Diagnostic Center, 801 Farrar Dr. Contact Number- 843-234-7309
- Diabetes Support Group– August 28, 6 p.m. Eye Care, presented by Dr. Samuel Singleton, Singleton Eye Clinic. Held in Rehabilitation Services Building in Classrooms B and C. Contact Number 843-347-8013
- Joint Replacement Seminar – August 2, 12 p.m. Join us for a free seminar on the latest advances in joint replacement including the anterior approach to hip replacement. Fellowship trained surgeons will discuss treatment options as well as answer any questions you may have. A complimentary lunch will be served. Presented by Dr. Todd Tupis at CMC Auditorium. Contact Number- 843-347-8108
- Spine Seminar– August 25, 12 p.m. This informational seminar will cover understanding back and neck pain and learning about relief options. A complimentary meal will be served. Presented by Dr. Erkan Alci at CMC Auditorium. Contact Number-843-347-8108