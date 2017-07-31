Grand Strand Health’s August childbirth education classes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – Grand Strand Health announces a series of childbirth education classes in August. It is suggested that parents take these classes eight weeks prior to the baby’s due date.

A one-day, six-hour Prepared Childbirth course will be held on Saturday, August 5 from 9 am – 3 pm at Grand Strand Medical Center. The fee for the course is $50.

A Sibling Preparation class for children ages 3-10 is scheduled at Grand Strand Medical Center on Sunday, August 20 from 2 – 3 pm. The class is free.

A Maternity Center Tour will be offered at Grand Strand Medical Center on Sunday, August 20 from 3:30 – 4 pm. The tour is free.

Classes offered at HealthFinders inside Coastal Grand Mall are: Infant Care on Saturday,

August 12 from 10:30 am – 12:30 pm and Breastfeeding on Saturday, August 12 from

1:30 – 3:30 pm. Both classes are free. Infant/Child CPR and First Aid is offered on Saturday,

August 26 from 10 am – 2 pm. The fee is $15 per person.

All classes are taught by a Grand Strand Health obstetrics nurse. Pre-registration is required for all classes. To register, please call (843) 692-4444 or visit MyGrandStrandHealth.com/Events.