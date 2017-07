MARION, SC (WBTW) – A SCDOT contractor was driving a tractor eastbound on Highway 378 when a Chevy Impala rear ended the contractor, causing them both to overturn.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with the SC Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. and the driver of the Impala was charged with driving too fast for conditions.

The tractor operator was airlifted to McLeod Hospital in Florence and the driver of the Impala was taken to a nearby hospital.

The SC Highway Patrol is investigating.