St. James Football Preview 2017

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – The St. James Sharks did what no team ever wants to do, go winless for an entire season. The Sharks went 0-10 in 2016, coming close to winning on a couple occasions, but never sealing the deal. This season the Sharks have a new head coach in Joey Price. Price brings an impressive resume to the Grand Strand winning over 200 games, and numerous state titles in his time in North Carolina. Price is also a North Myrtle Beach high grad, so he’s happy to be home and is looking forward to turning things around for the Sharks.

Their first game happens on Friday, August 18th at home against Loris, who beat them 30-14 in 2016.