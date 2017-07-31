St. James Football Preview 2017

By Published:

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – The St. James Sharks did what no team ever wants to do, go winless for an entire season.  The Sharks went 0-10 in 2016, coming close to winning on a couple occasions, but never sealing the deal.  This season the Sharks have a new head coach in Joey Price.  Price brings an impressive resume to the Grand Strand winning over 200 games, and numerous state titles in his time in North Carolina.  Price is also a North Myrtle Beach high grad, so he’s happy to be home and is looking forward to turning things around for the Sharks.

Their first game happens on Friday, August 18th at home against Loris, who beat them 30-14 in 2016.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s