Trio admits to breaking into 25-30 cars in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – On Sunday, Horry County police say they arrested three men that confessed to breaking into 25 to 30 cars in Myrtle Beach.

The police report says a call came in about suspicious behavior on Farm Lake Drive and Hayfield Lane around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, they found people matching the caller’s description walking through the neighborhood.

According to the report, the men told officers they were looking for a friend to get some gas money. When asked about why they were wearing bandannas around their neck and gloves, they said that they “rode bikes, but didn’t ride them today because they were in a car. One of them was asked why he was carrying a drill, he stated he was using the light on the drill so that he could see the lock on his gas door to his car.”

One of the men admitted to having a pistol in his pocket, and when police searched the men, they recovered items like loose change and various electronics as well as the unloaded pistol.

When interviewed by officials, the suspects confessed to stealing gloves from Walmart so they could break into cars. According to the report, they broke into approximately 25-30 cars.

Police say the items recovered were placed into evidence and a few of the items were returned to their owners on scene.

Angel L Perez, 18, and Shyheim Franklin, 20, were arrested for breaking and entering auto, possession of burglarious tools, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Perez was additionally charged with unlawful carry.

One of the people arrested 16 years old, and was taken to Columbia.