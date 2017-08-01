2 taken to hospital following jet ski crash in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Two people have been taken to the hospital after rescue crews responded to a crash involving a boat and a jet ski Tuesday afternoon.
A tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue states officials were called to 4498 Waterfront Avenue around 1:30 p.m.
Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Captain Mark Nugent says everyone made it out of the water before first responders arrived. Horry County Fire Rescue didn’t have to put a boat or any personnel in the water, but two people were transported to the hospital.