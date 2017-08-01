Bennettsville PD receives life saving equipment

BENNETTSVILLE, SC – The Bennettsville Police Department received an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), for police cruisers on Monday. The donation came through the Fraternal Order of Police as part of a grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

AEDs are a device that measures heart rhythm and can send a shock to the heart in order to treat sudden cardiac arrest. With police officers often the first on the scene, especially in rural areas, these devices are becoming more and more important.

“Our thanks go out to the FOP for creating this partnership that will have a direct positive impact on public safety,” FOP Pee Dee Lodge Vice President Jerry Shull said. “Simply put, having AEDs in police cruisers will save lives.”

The FOP distributed the AEDs to state lodges that worked with local law enforcement to identify areas with the biggest need for this life-saving device. Learn more about the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation at www.FirehouseSubsFoundation.org and about the FOP at www.FOP.net .