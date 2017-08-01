Conway hosting “Indie Market on Laurel” Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Barbara Streeter joined News13 NOW at 9 a.m. on Tuesday to talk about the upcoming “Indie Market on Laurel” that is happening Sunday, Aug. 6.

Create Conway, which promotes arts in the community, is organizing the event that will have a variety of goods for sale from more than 35 local artists, artisans, designers, and vintage makers. Streeter said the “Indie Market” is filled to capacity with vendors who will be selling handmade soaps and candles, precious glass and pottery, handcrafted pine needle baskets, colorful fibers, beautiful jewelry, healthful holistic products and local honey, among many other items. There will even be face painting for the kids and demonstrations for the young and old. Demonstrations include basket making, Indigo dyeing demonstrations and the Blackwater Beekeepers Association.

There will also be live music and the Muse on the Waccamaw Songwriting Contest. For more times and other details, watch the video and check out the Create Conway event website.