Conway Police look to strengthen community relationships during National Night Out

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Conway Police Department wants to strengthen its relationship with the community, and they’re using National Night Out to do so.

“It’s a more relaxed setting where they can get to know us,” said Conway Police Sgt. Darren Alston.

“We can show them how to have a safer community and how to be more aware of what’s going on in their surroundings.”

When people only see the police department responding to crime, such as the shooting early Sunday morning, it is often harder for them to build trust with the community. However, Sgt. Alston said the bottom line is still to protect and serve, and they will do everything they can to strengthen their bond with residents.

Sgt. Alston said it’s also important for law enforcement agencies to work together to build trust. He wants you to get to know the Horry County Sheriff’s Office and the Conway Police Department together at their National Night Out at Homewood Elementary at 6 p.m.

“We care and we’re there to help them in their communities,” said Alston. “Come speak to us before tragedy, and get suggestions. Just talk to us.”

Here is a list of National Night Out events across the Grand Strand:

Conway: Aug. 1 – Homewood Elementary – 6 p.m.

Horry County: Aug. 1 – Covington Lakes pool house – 6 p.m.

Georgetown County: Aug. 1 – Pawleys Island Community Church – 4 p.m

Myrtle Beach: Oct. 3 – Check with your neighborhood watch group