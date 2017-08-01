Delmae Heights Elementary School in Florence announces ribbon-cutting ceremony

FLORENCE, SC – Delmae Heights Elementary has announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for the new school facility that is located at 1211 South Cashua Drive. It will be held on Wednesday, August 16 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

“Delmae Heights Elementary School consists of a main core building that includes administration, guidance, media-commons, fine arts, multi-purpose gym, and cafeteria/kitchen. The main core also includes classroom space for second and third grade classes as well as computer classrooms and special education classrooms, said Hal Fuller of FW Architects.” “The core area of the school is erected for a student population of 1200 with a wing that will accommodate future growth,” said Fuller.

The public is invited to attend the ribbon cutting and open house ceremony. For more information, call 843.664.8448.