Driver sentenced for 2015 crash that killed 2 NC girls in Horry County

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A man from Louisiana was in court in Horry County Tuesday on charges stemming from a crash that killed two young girls on the Grand Strand in June of 2015.

Neil Dejean was initially charged with two counts of reckless homicide and having an open container in the car after the deadly crash on Kings Highway, in front of Pirateland Campground.

On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 10 years for each reckless homicide and 15 years for an assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature charge, to be served concurrently.

According to Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, Dejean will serve 15 years for the three charges.

In court, Dejean stood by his claim that his shoe got stuck underneath the accelerator while investigators allege Dejean was reckless, driving at speeds up to 90 miles an hour moments before the crash.

His defense team also said Dejean has ongoing medical issues from a work-related injury in 2009. They argue it affected his brain and behavior and that might have contributed to his actions that night.

According to the SC Highway Patrol, the driver of a Dodge mini-van attempted to turn into a private driveway and was struck by Dejean’s Mercedes. The van also struck a parked vehicle in a parking lot and three people in the mini-van and Dejean were taken to the hospital.

The two girls who died were 11-year-old Dakota Shepherd and her cousin, 9-year-old Skyler Emore, from Person County, North Carolina.

