Emergency crews rescue person from fall into grain bin in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Multiple emergency crews responded to Conway Feed and Garden Center Tuesday morning after a person fell into a grain bin.

According to information from the Horry County Fire Rescue Twitter account, crews responded to 2200 Main Street in Conway to assist Conway Fire with a technical rescue around 8 a.m. Tuesday. The post says one person fell into a grain bin and was injured, although the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Horry County Fire Rescue confirms the person is being treated for injuries related to the fall.

