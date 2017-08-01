Florence students attend FUTP Summit, in Minneapolis, Minnesota

FLORENCE, SC – Three Florence One students recently flew to Minneapolis, Minnesota, for the National Fuel Up to Play 60 Summit. RJ Mack, Laura Katherine Head (rising freshmen at South Florence) and Autumn Perkins represented Southside Middle at the nation’s largest in-school, health and wellness program called Fuel Up to Play 60. Laura Katherine Head also represented South Carolina as the state’s ambassador after having written an essay about the program. Advisor and health teacher, Michelle Hayes, accompanied the three students.

Both the National Dairy Council and National Football League, in collaboration with United States Department of Agriculture, created the Fuel up to Play60 program. The program empowers student leaders and adult supporters to increase opportunities for and participation in healthy eating and physical activity in our nation’s schools, every day. All three students who were selected to attend the summit documented their physical activity on a daily basis with the Fuel Up to Play 60 organization.

The students, along with their advisor, toured the Minnesota Vikings/US Bank Stadium, a Land O’ Lakes dairy farm, made healthy snacks (pizza, smoothies) met former and current NFL players, and sampled farm to table meals.

Adviser Hayes will share Southside Middle School’s success with having been named a National Fuel up to Play 60 School with teachers from other schools at Florence One’s Professional Development Conference which will take place on Monday, August 14th.

-Press Release