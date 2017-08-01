Grand Strand Health sponsors blood drive, seminars and workshop in August

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – Grand Strand Health will sponsor an American Red Cross Blood Drive, diabetes seminar, Look Good Feel Better Workshop and gallbladder surgery seminar in August. All will be held at HealthFinders inside Coastal Grand Mall near Dillard’s.

Give the gift of life! On Wednesday, August 2 from 11 am – 7 pm, an American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held in front of HealthFinders. Blood donations help millions of patients in need.

On Tuesday, August 22 from 6 – 7 pm, Internal Medicine Physician Vinod Nambudiri, MD, and physician residents with Grand Strand Primary Care, will speak about understanding type 2 diabetes. The physicians will explain pre-diabetes along with how to prevent and control type 2 diabetes.

A Look Good Feel Better Workshop will be held on Monday, August 28 from 5:45 – 7:45 pm. Look Good Feel Better® is a free program from the American Cancer Society designed for women dealing with hair loss and skin changes from chemotherapy and radiation. Participants will learn specific techniques to help make the most of their appearance while undergoing treatment. They will also take home a makeup package. This workshop is designed for women who are currently being treated for cancer. Registration required: 1.800.227.2345

On Wednesday, August 30 from 6 – 7 pm, General Surgeon John Davis, MD, with Grand Strand Surgical Care, will discuss gallbladder removal surgery. Dr. Davis will explain gallbladder problems, when surgery is recommended, how the surgery is performed and the recovery process.

HealthFinders is Grand Strand Health’s community resource center, located inside Coastal Grand Mall near Dillard’s. HealthFinders offers low cost, walk-in cholesterol and A1C screenings Monday through Friday from 10 am – 7 pm and Saturday from 10 am – 6 pm.

All classes and screenings are open to the public. Registration is requested at 843.692.4444 or MyGrandStrandHealth.com/Events unless otherwise indicated.