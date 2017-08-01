Group shows off hula in Surfside Beach

Dancers with Aloha Island Experience perform on News13 NOW at 9 a.m. Monday, July 31.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A group of hula dancers based in Surfside Beach has been performing hula shows during the summer. The dancers from Aloha Island Experience have performed every Tuesday night from mid-June through early August.

The final hula show of the season is Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. The dancers will also be featured at the town’s luau on Monday, Aug. 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. Both events are at the Surfside Beach pier.

Mary Burns operates the Aloha Island Experience with her two daughters. Watch the video to learn more about the hula dance and how the family brought hula to Surfside Beach.

