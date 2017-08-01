Horry County police participate in National Night Out

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – On Tuesday, Horry County officers participated in National Night Out.

It’s a night where law enforcement agencies try to interact with the community to help build that bond.

Officers from the department planned to be out in several communities getting to know people.

The department says the annual event is one of the best ways to build an effective department.

“A big part of the way we police is community policing, so National Night Out is a way for us to go a little bit farther with that initiative by going to these communities, not when there is a call for service or a crime is taking place. It’s just an opportunity for us to come out in fellowship and meet some of the residents that are in the communities throughout the county,” said department spokesperson Krystal Dotson.

Horry County Police Chief Joe Hill will be participating in national night out at the Covington Lake community in Carolina Forest from 6 to 8 p.m.

“Covington Lakes, for instance, is a community out in Carolina Forest and they are hosting our officers tonight. They are going to have a big party with face painting and games for kids and food and fellowship, so our officers are going to be stopping by and meeting some of the community residents,” said Dotson.