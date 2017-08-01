Dog team leads police to missing 2-year-old in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) -UPDATE: Horry County police say the missing 2-year-old boy has been found.

“The members of the dog team who were quick in their response time and technique ultimately lead to the location of baby Jamison,” Horry County police spokesperson Krystal Dotson said.

Horry County Fire Rescue and SLED also helped in the search, according to Dotson.

Horry County police were searching for a missing 2-year-old boy, according to a tweet posted Tuesday night. Jamison was last seen near Highway 378 between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., the tweet said. The boy was only wearing a diaper.

According to the police report, the mother left the house around 6 p.m. to get groceries and left the boy with someone. When she returned from running errands, the person she left the child with said they did not know where Jamison was.

The person the child was left with told police she was sitting on the porch smoking and talking to friends while she was watching the children and she went to her bathroom. When she returned from the bathroom, she thought the boy with playing with the three other children she was keeping an eye on.

The report says the other children thought the boy was with the woman on the porch and they “got busy playing video games and forgot to check on their brother like their mother normally asks them to.”

Investigators used both a team of bloodhounds and a drone to search for baby Jamison. Shortly after the dog team went out, the victim was found about a mile deep in the woods around 10:50 p.m. He appeared to be in good health, but was sent to the hospital as a precaution to be checked out.

Police say no charges have been filed in the case.