NASCAR driver visits McLeod Health to present donation

McLeod Health got a special visitor Tuesday.

NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. was in town for an appearance at Darlington Raceway but Tuesday, he and track president Kerry Tharp stopped by to present $2,500 to McLeod Health.

Truex said he was happy to be a part of the ceremony.

“I’m definitely flattered to be part of this. Darlington is such a big part of this area and this community and this hospital, obviously, is a huge part of everybody in this community as well so, it’s cool to collaborate and I’m just honored to be a small part of it,” said Truex.

The donation was for McLeod Health’s HOPE fund. HOPE stands for helping oncology patients everyday.

The fund helps provide cancer patients with support and health services and it also provides education for oncology nurses.