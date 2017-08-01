NC Army Special Forces veteran wins $1 million in lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. – A U.S. Army Special Forces veteran in North Carolina won $1 million from a lottery scratch off ticket, officials say.

Allen Holderby of Stanley is now retired, but served in the army for 13 years, including time as a paratrooper and in the Special Forces.

He recently bought a $2,500 Frenzy scratch-off ticket at the Oakhill Deli & Grill on Oakdale Road in Charlotte.

When he scratched off the ticket to reveal the big prize, he couldn’t believe it.

“I started shaking. My wife didn’t believe me either. When I called to tell her, she called me a liar,” Holderby said.

His wife Janet said she wanted to wait to see the winning ticket herself.

“He’s pulled pranks before,” Janet Holderby said. “It feels unreal, it hasn’t sunk in yet.”

Holderby claimed the prize late last week at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

He had the choice of taking a $1 million annuity that has 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000.

Holderby took home $417,009 after choosing the lump sum and taxes were withheld.