New bodybuilding show coming to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Johnny Stewart joined News13 NOW at 9 a.m. on Tuesday to talk about a new bodybuilding competition coming to the Grand Strand this weekend. The event is a branch of the very popular Charlotte Cup, which brings thousands of people to compete in Charlotte every year. Stewart hopes to grow the Grand Strand version of the competition to attract a similar attendance of more than 3,000 each year.

The Myrtle Beach competition is an NPC qualifying event – part of the same organization that Arnold Schwarzeneggeer is part of. The athletes qualify to move on in the NPC field and eventually can become pros. Division of competitions include: novices, different ages, women, traditional body builders, etc. For full details about the event, including tickets, go to theCharlotteCup.com.

People who attend the competition at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center can expect to see a major on-stage show production, Stewart said. Prejudging on Sat. Aug. 5 begins at 10 a.m. Tickets are $20. The finals on Saturday begin at 6 p.m., and tickets are $35. VIP and backstage tickets are also available at theCharlotteCup.com.