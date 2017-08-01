Pee Dee Law Enforcement Agencies

Florence Police Department
324 W Evans St.
Florence, SC
843-665-3191

Florence County Sheriff’s Office
6719 Friendfield Rd.
Effingham, SC
843-665-2121

Darlington Police Department
400 Pearl St.
Darlington, SC
843-398-4026

Darlington County Sheriff’s Office
1621 Harry Byrd Hwy.
Darlington, SC
843-398-4501

Hartsville Police Department
135 W Carolina Ave.
Hartsville, SC
843-383-3014

Bennettsville Police Department
243 E Main St.
Bennettsville, SC
843-479-3620

Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office
239 Throop St.
Bennettsville, SC
843-479-5605

Marion Police Department
1024 S Main St.
Marion, SC
843-423-8616

Marion County Sheriff’s Office
2715 East Highway 76, Suite C
Mullins, SC
843-423-8216

Dillon County Sheriff’s Office
305 W Hampton St
Dillon, SC
843-774-1432

Dillon Police Department
401 W. Main St.
Dillon, SC
843-774-0051

