Single-vehicle crash near Conway kills driver

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A crash in Conway Tuesday morning killed one person and sent another to the hospital, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Cpl. Sonny Collins reports that the single vehicle crash happened on Dunn Short Cut Road in Conway at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday. The driver was traveling east on Dunn Short Cut Road when the car veered off the side of the road and flipped several times.

The driver of the car, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and died as a result of the crash, says Cpl. Collins. The passenger in the car was wearing a seat belt, and was med flighted to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for treatment, but the extent of the passenger’s injuries is not known.

The name of the deceased victim has not yet been released.

South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.