Southeastern Health August events

LUMBERTON, NC – Southeastern Health in Lumberton announced the following events for the month of August.

Nutrition Session: Nutrition Bingo

Community Nutritionist Cameron Karrenbauer will host nutrition bingo on Fridays, August 4, 11, 18 and 25 at 8:45 a.m. in Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center (C.H.E.C.) beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall. For more information, call (910) 671-9393.

Health Session: Making Smarter Drink Choices

Teresa Bethea from the N.C. Cooperative Extension will present on making smarter drink choices and how to prepare a fruit smoothie on Wednesday, August 9, at 11 a.m. in Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center (C.H.E.C.) beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall. For more information, call (910) 671-9393.

Health Session: Breastfeeding Support

Breastfeeding and CEASE Program Coordinator Janna Blue will present a program about how family members can provide support for breastfeeding mothers in Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center (C.H.E.C.) beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall. The program will be held on Tuesday, August 15 at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. For more information, call (910) 671-9393.

Support Group: Weight Loss

Southeastern Health’s Weight Loss Support Group will meet on Tuesday, August 15 at 5:15 p.m. The event will be held in Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center (C.H.E.C.) beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall. For more information, call (910) 735-8562.

Walk with a Doc: Head and Neck Cancer

Gibson Cancer Center Physician Assistant Catherine Gaines will present a program about head and neck cancer on Thursday, August 17 at 11 a.m. A stroll around the mall will be followed by a healthy lunch for those in attendance. The event will be held in Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center (C.H.E.C.) beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall. For more information, call (910) 671-9393.

Health Session: The Importance of Immunizations

Sarah Gray from the Robeson County Health Department will present a program on the importance of getting immunized on Thursday, August 24 at 11 a.m. The event will be held in Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center (C.H.E.C.) beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall. For more information, call at (910) 671-9393.

PrivilegesPlus: Double Bunco

Southeastern Health’s PrivilegesPlus group will play Double Bunco on Monday, August 28 at 3 p.m. The event will be held in Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center (C.H.E.C.) beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall. For more information, call (910) 671-5018.

Health Session: Low Carb Dieting: Yes or No?

Southeastern Health Registered Dietitian Anna Matteson will present a program about low carb diets on Tuesday, August 29 at 11 a.m. The event will be held in Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center (C.H.E.C.) beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall. For more information, call (910) 671-9393.

Health Session: Why Immunize?

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Obiefuna Okoye will present a program about why we should get immunized on Wednesday, August 30 at 11 a.m. The event will be held in Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center (C.H.E.C.) beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall. For more information, call (910) 671-9393.

Coffee and Conversation: Aromatherapy

Dr. Jeff Grimm from Southeastern Medical Clinic Gray’s Creek will discuss the medical uses of aromatherapy on Thursday, August 31 at 9 a.m. The event is sponsored by PrivilegesPlus and will be held in Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center (C.H.E.C.) beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall. For more information, call (910) 671-9393.