Truex Jr. fishes at Ramsey pond to promote Southern 500

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – Defending Southern 500 champion Martin Truex Jr. was in Darlington on Tuesday to fish at Ramsey Pond and promote the upcoming race over Labor Day weekend.

Truex Jr. didn’t catch any fish, but he got to hang out with Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp as well as South Florence high school students James Gibbons and Tommy Floyd Jr., who recently won the Costa Bassmaster High School National Title in June.

“It was definitely fun,” Truex said. “I wish the fishing was maybe a little bit better today so everyone had more fun but it was cool to meet everyone and spend some time on the water together and talk and yea it was a great time.”

Truex also talked about his season. He is NASCAR’s current stage points leader and he has three victories this year. He hopes to add to his dominance by winning another race at Darlington this year.

“This has always been one of my favorite race tracks,” Truex said. “I’ve loved it since the first time I came here in 2004. Been close here, had some real heart-breakers here leading laps and even in other years where our whole success wasn’t that well, it seemed we could always come to Darlington and run good. So I guess for that reason I really like this place a lot. To finally get the win here was an amazing feeling.”