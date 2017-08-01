Viral ECU football recruiting letter includes typos

By Published:

RALEIGH, N.C.  – East Carolina football’s latest recruiting effort is turning heads on social media – but not for the right reasons.

The scrolls are complete with a purple wax seal, fancy script and the words “scholarhip” and “Uundaunted.”

August 1 is the first day current high school seniors can officially receive scholarship offers from schools so it looks like ECU wanted to make a splash.

While N.C. State fans may laugh at the mistake – let’s not forget 2010’s great “Wolpfack” fiasco.

And North Carolina fans can’t laugh too loudly – UNC still has their meeting with the NCAA later this month.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s