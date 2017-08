Pawley’s Island, SC (WBTW) – The Waccamaw Warriors enter 2017 with a new sense of pride and confidence thanks to 1st year head coach Shane Fidler. Attending a number of different camps and 7 on 7’s over the summer has boosted morale and left the Warriors ready to take a step forward and improve in 2017.

WACCAMAW:



LAST YEAR: 1-9, 0-5 in Class 3A, Region 6

PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify

OPENER: Aug. 18 vs Andrews