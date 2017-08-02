Case dropped involving Conway High football coach, player

Related Coverage New video shows altercation between Conway High football coach, student

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The case has been dropped against the Conway High School football coach arrested for allegedly assaulting a student.

Conway Municipal Prosecutor Sanford Graves says the charges have been dismissed for both Chuck Jordan and the student arrested, Ka’Brian Hickman.

Charges were dismissed against Jordan because the evidence did not rise to the level to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Hickman’s charges were dismissed in the interest of justice.

“We’re happy with the outcome today and look forward to coach Jordan being back on the sidelines and hopefully bringing a state championship back to Conway,” Jordan’s attorney, Tommy Brittain said.

Brittain said he planned to file a motion to have the charges dropped back in May.

Jordan, 60, was booked into J. Rueben Long Detention Center on one charge of assault and battery third degree this past spring.

A copy of Jordan’s arrest warrant states the football coach was at Conway High School on May 26 when he “did unlawfully and without just cause place his hand on [name redacted] neck and shoulder area.”

According to School district spokesperson Teal Britton, Jordan was put on administrative leave, with pay, following the incident. When News13 checked back Wednesday evening, Britton said that at this point, Jordan was still on administrative leave with pay.

An incident report from Conway Police says 17-year-old Ka’Brian Javar Hickman was charged with disturbing schools. The report says Hickman displayed “actions during school hours on school property with loud obscene language and behavior.”

Jordan served as both the athletic director and head football coach at Conway High School for 32 years before resigning from his athletic director post in 2014 to focus more on football.