Body found behind night club in Dillon County

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – The Dillon County Coroner’s Office confirms a body was found behind a night club early Wednesday morning.

A man’s body was found behind Reflexxions Night Club, located at 3027 Highway 301 N, around 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley. Grimsley adds that his office is working to identify the man and an autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office says it is treating the death as a homicide until more information can be obtained.

“We’re treating it as a homicide right now,” confirms Captain Cliff Arnette. “We will send it off for an autopsy, but we are treating it as a homicide until we receive the autopsy results.”