Coroner announces man found behind Dillon club was shot to death

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – The Dillon County Coroner’s Office has identified the body found behind a night club early Wednesday morning as that of a 45-year-old Dillon man.

A man’s body was found behind Reflexxions Night Club, located at 3027 Highway 301 N, around 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley. Grimsley identified the man as Carlos McKay, 45, of Dillon.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a call about a shooting at the night club early Wednesday morning just before McKay’s body was found in the area.

Captain Cliffe Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office confirms deputies responded to the same address around 2:41 a.m. about a shooting before the body was located. A male victim with a gunshot wound was driven to the hospital from the scene and is expected to survive, officials say.

Grimsley says McKay’s cause of death was a gunshot wound. The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office says it is treating the death as a homicide.