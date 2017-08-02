Attempted murder suspect arrested for shooting at Reflexxions Club

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office says they have a person in custody for attempted murder in reference to the shooting at the Reflexxions Club in Hamer in August.

Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Earl Gene Johnson of Hamer turned himself in Wednesday, September 20, for attempted murder in connection with the shooting that happened August 2.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a call about the shooting at the night club early Wednesday morning just before a man’s body was found in the area.

Captain Arnette confirms deputies responded to the shooting around 2:41 a.m. A male victim with a gunshot wound was driven to the hospital from the scene and was expected to survive, officials say.

The male’s body was found behind the club located at 3027 Highway 301 North, around 4 a.m., according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley. Grimsley identified the deceased as Carlos McKay, 45, of Dillon.

Grimsley says McKay’s cause of death was a gunshot wound. The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office says it is treating the death as a homicide.