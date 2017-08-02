Community forum scheduled to discuss Florence schools building needs

FLORENCE, SC – Florence School District One will hold a community forum to discuss building needs which have been identified on all school campuses. The forum will be held on Tuesday, August 8th at 7:00 p.m. in the Poynor Auditorium, located at 301 South Dargan Street.

A district press release states the Florence One Board of Trustees has been discussing the Facilities Needs Assessment Plan for several months. At the community forum, school board members will share information about this plan with the public. The plan includes school campus conditions, proposed building projects, as well as proposed financial strategies to meet school building needs. Parents and community members will be able to discuss the plan and provide feedback with board members and administrators.

The community forum will begin with a general information session and progress into breakout sessions for discussion and input.

For more information, call 843.669.4141.