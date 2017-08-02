Craftsmen’s Summer Classic Art & Craft Festival this weekend in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – Hundreds of artists and craftsmen from 20 states will attend the 35th Anniversary Craftsmen’s Summer Classic 2017 on August 4, 5 & 6, at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

Organizers describe it as, “Myrtle Beach’s favorite Summer event, and one of the country’s most highly acclaimed, award-winning series of indoor fine art and craft festivals returns for the 35th year! Voted the #1 Summer Show in South Carolina and in the Top 30 nationwide in the prestigious Sunshine Artist Magazine. Winner of Southeast Tourism Society’s Top 20 Events!” The show features contemporary, traditional, functional, whimsical and decorative treatments of pottery, fine art, glass, jewelry, baskets, weaving, clothing, furniture, sculpture, photography, wood and much more, including specialty foods.

The show runs Friday, 10-6; Saturday, 10-6, and Sunday, 11-5. Admission is $8 for adults and $1 for children (6-12). For more information click on the following links.

https://www.facebook.com/CraftsmensClassicshttps://www.facebook.com/HolidayMarketShows