Darlington Co. deputies searching for burglary suspect

Darlington County, S.C. (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s office is currently searching for a burglary suspect.

Deputies are searching in the area along Iseman Road and Potato House Road. That’s near the Lamar Highway. Deputies have not released the suspect’s name, but they did say he is accused of stealing stuff from people in that same area.

Deputies are using the Florence County Sheriff’s Office helicopter to search by air.

