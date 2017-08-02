Darlington County deputies search for burglary suspect

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office conducted a manhunt Tuesday night through Wednesday morning in search of a burglary suspect.

According to a press release from Lt. Robert Kilgo, officials continue to search for 34-year-old Kenneth Austin Wright of Darlington. Wright is wanted for multiple daytime burglaries and thefts near Iseman Road in Darlington.

Deputies were seen searching in the area along Iseman Road and Potato House Road near the Lamar Highway and using the Florence County Sheriff’s Office helicopter to search by air.