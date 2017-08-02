Darlington County deputies catch burglary suspect days after manhunt

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Deputies say they have arrested a man wanted for burglary after a manhunt earlier in the week.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office conducted a manhunt Tuesday night through Wednesday morning in search 34-year-old Kenneth Austin Wright of Darlington. Wright is wanted for multiple daytime burglaries and thefts near Iseman Road in Darlington, according to Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were seen searching in the area along Iseman Road and Potato House Road near the Lamar Highway and using the Florence County Sheriff’s Office helicopter to search by air.

Wright is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting arraignment.