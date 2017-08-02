Drunk driver surrenders to Darlington law enforcement after car chase

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Wednesday afternoon, Darlington County deputies were involved in a car chase with a drunk driver wanted for a probation violation on North Main Street in Darlington.

According to Lt. Robby Kilgo, a deputy noticed a man driving in oncoming traffic with a rear tire missing and when the deputy tried to pull the person over, they fled.

The driver ran from both a deputy and a Darlington police officer and continued onto US Highway 52 towards Dovesville where he eventually surrendered.

Lt. Kilgo says 32-year-old Kristopher Kyle Echols of Hartsville was wanted for a federal probation violation and he is currently facing charges for failure to stop for blue light, speeding, driving under the influence and open container of alcohol.

The release states the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Darlington Police Department and the SC Highway Patrol.