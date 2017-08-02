Ed Carey announces run for Myrtle Beach mayor

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A press release from Ed Carey Tuesday confirms the small business owner’s intention to run for mayor this fall.

Carey was the senior construction manager for the owner’s development team for The Market Common, according to the press release.

“I believe it’s time for sweeping changes in the leadership, structure and process of governing in this remarkable place we call home,” Carey stated in the release. “The number 1 job of government at every level is public safety, yet our city fathers seem determined to put all sorts of functions – many of questionable intent – in front of maintaining a safe, lawful community. City Council is fixated on creating positive messages instead of creating a positive environment – one that supports residents and businesses and the millions of tourists who visit here every year.”

Carey says he plans to unveil a detailed program outlining issues and answers over the coming days and weeks. The press release says key elements of that plan include public safety, reeling in excessive taxation and spending, merging departments and functions, term limits and parking policies that protect residences and welcome county patronage.

Carey, 59, has two daughters and received a bachelor of science in building construction from Virginia Tech.

So far former Myrtle Beach Mayor Mark McBride and businesswoman Brenda Bethune have also formally announced plans to run in the November election.