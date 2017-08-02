Georgetown County forgery suspect caught on bank surveillance

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says they’re seeking help from the public identifying woman wanted for questioning.

The press release from the sheriff’s office says the photo was taken from a bank automated teller machine and the person in the photo is wanted for questioning in a forged check case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-546-5102. Anonymous tips may also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message. This service is for crime tips ONLY, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress, call 911.