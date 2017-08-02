Georgetown man accused of burning down church indicted for health care fraud

Related Coverage Georgetown pastor charged for setting his own church on fire in 2016

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Investigators say a pastor from Georgetown charged for burning down his own church last summer is facing new charges for health care fraud as well.

A press release from US Attorney Beth Drake says 32-year-old Cameron Banks was charged in a seven count federal indictment with health care fraud connected to a scheme to submit fake loan applications for dental services.

He faces a 20 year prison sentence and a fine of $250,000 for each count if convicted.

Banks was arrested in May in reference to an arson investigation for a church he was a pastor for.

Sgt. Darren Alston with the Conway Police Department says after a lengthy investigation, Banks was arrested at his home and charged with arson second degree, making false claim to obtain benefits for fire loss, burning personal property to defraud insurer and obstructing justice.

Conway Fire and Police Departments were called to the Abundant Faith Lighthouse of Jesus Christ Church on 4th Avenue on July 24, 2016 about the fire.