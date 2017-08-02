Glitter I-Phone case recall

By Kimberely Brown (WSPA)

(SPARTANBURG, SC)

More than a quarter- million Glitter I-Phone cases are being recalled. A Chinese- based company sold these cases on-line and in stores across the world.

They contain an unknown liquid that appears to have burned at least 24 people, One local woman says it happened to her.

Cell phones, they’re a part of our culture and our lives. Like most people, Rachel Goodwin uses hers all the time, ” I keep my cell phone with me all the time I use it at work.”

When customers have problems that is when the Consumer Product Safety Commission steps in. Rachel says she got burned, “I just stuck my phone between my legs just to sit it there and all of a sudden my legs felt like they were on fire, like someone put the fire, they were burning.” .

The CPSC is recalling liquid glitter mobile phone cases for I-Phone 6, 6s and 7. the recall states the liquid and glitter can cause skin irritation and burns to consumers.

Rachel says the same thing happened to her, “I realized that all of the liquid in my phone case was gone and remembered that I had my phone between my legs, started googling and realized that some of these phone cases have been causing burns on people.”

Dr. Clifford Bowers with Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, is not Rachel’s doctor, nor has he seen phone burns in his office, but knows exactly how to treat them, “one of the things that is an old misnomer out there is that you should dilute or reverse the agent. if you’ve got an acid burn put a base on it, not correct at all it’s just water.”

Water will basically calm the area down until the person is able to get medical attention. Rachel got the help she needed and is healing well.

All Liquid Glitter Mobile Phone Cases are being recalled.

Here’s a list of some of the recalled manufacture numbers…

