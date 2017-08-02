Grand Strand Law Enforcement Agencies

By Published:

Grand Strand Law Enforcement Agencies

Myrtle Beach Police Department
1101 N Oak St.
Myrtle Beach, SC
843-918-1300

North Myrtle Beach Police Department
1015 Second Avenue South
North Myrtle Beach, SC
843-280-5511

Pawleys Island Police Department
321 Myrtle Ave.
Pawleys Island, SC
843-237-1698

Surfside Beach Police Department
811 Pine Dr.
Myrtle Beach, SC
843-913-6368

Georgetown Police Department
2222 Highmarket St.
Georgetown, SC
843-545-4300

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office
430 N Fraser St.
Georgetown, SC
843-546-5102

Horry County Police Department
2560 Main St # 7
Conway, SC
843-915-5350

Horry County Sheriff’s Office
1301 2nd Ave
Conway, SC
843-915-5450

Conway Police Department
1600 9th Ave.
Conway, SC
843-248-1790

Loris Police Department
3951 Walnut St.
Loris, SC
843-756-4000

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s