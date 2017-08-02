HCPD hosts active shooter training in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department hosted an active shooter training session Wednesday.

It happened at the Academy for Technology and Academics in Conway. Officers learned ways to bring an end to a violent situation as quickly as possible.

“We’re actually teaching them how to operate as a group where they can rapidly respond to an active shooter scenario with minimal personnel on the scene. We’re trying to make it as realistic as we can,” said Sgt. Derrick Jesse Ard.

Department leaders say this training was extra helpful for its active learning approach.

“It’s easy enough to teach someone in a classroom setting, but actually we have learned that actually the best way to pick up these skill sets is to do hands-on training. Actually get them up, out of the classroom, and actually walk them through the training,” said

Authorities say the goal is to make the training as close to reality as possible to teach officers to work as a group in these situations.