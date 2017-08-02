Joint narcotics investigation in Pee Dee results in cocaine traficking arrest

MARION, SC – Tuesday, a Florence man was arrested after a joint narcotics investigation between Marion County Sheriff’s Office and SLED.

According to a press release from Captain Judith Barker, 25-year-old Charles Edward Taylor Jr. is charged with trafficking cocaine 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

“As Sheriff of Marion County, I am committed to eliminating illegal drugs in our community,” Sheriff Brian Wallace said in the press release.

Taylor is being held at the Marion County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.