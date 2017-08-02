Lake City police charge 2 with June armed robbery at Walmart

Related Coverage Lake City police respond to armed robbery at Walmart

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – The Lake City Police Department says they have arrested two people for an armed robbery at a local Walmart in June.

Ronnie Burroughs Jr., 20, of Marion, and Kevin Lamont Rowell Jr., 22, of Florence, have been charged with armed robbery, according to Chief of Police Kipp Coker.

On June 15, 2017, Rowell reportedly acted as lookout for the robbery at the Walmart on US 52. Rowell waited for the cashiers to finish collecting money from the registers, then signaled for Burroughs to enter the store. Burroughs walked in wearing a hoodie and mask and demanded money from the clerk, while armed with a handgun.

According to Chief Coker, investigators with the Lake City Police Department worked alongside investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Marion Police Department to solve the case.

Rowell is being held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing before he is transported back to the Marion County Detention Center. Burroughs is being held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.