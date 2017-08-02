Lake View Football Preview 2017

Lake View, SC – (WBTW) – 2016 was a perfect year for the Lake View Wild Gators in many ways. They finished with 14 wins, 0 losses, and brought home a Class 1A state championship. This year, the team will have to reload and rebuild as they graduated 22 seniors. None the less, head coach Daryl King and his players have the blueprints in place on how to succeed as they try and go for back to back titles here in 2017.

LAST YEAR: 14-0, 5-0 in Region Region 6-1A

PLAYOFFS: Won Class 1A State Championship over Lamar 31-14

RETURNING STARTERS: 4 on Offense, 3 on Defense

FIRST GAME: Friday, August 18th at Latta