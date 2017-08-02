New docks at Conway Marina nearly complete

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – New docks at the Conway Marina are almost ready for use.

The docks have space for more than 30 boats. Work on the docks started in May and the city’s rec. director says the work should be finished in the next two weeks.

“We hope it gives boaters, wherever they are coming from, to be able to tie up for the day, or just a few hours, to check out the local restaurants and the shops downtown and then explore what all Conway has to offer,” said Foster Hughes, Parks Recreation Tourism Director for the City of Conway.

Hughes says these docks are not to tie up your boat overnight.

“This is not a transient dock, which means, you can’t spend the night here. We do have specific docks for that. So, it’s basically, during the day, and probably until about eleven o’clock at night, if you want to come in and tie up, it’s first come first serve,” said Hughes.