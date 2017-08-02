People in Lake City frustrated with Verizon cell service after city paints water tower

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Dozens of people took to Facebook to ask Verizon wireless to replace a cell antenna in Lake City. Then they asked News13 to get answers.

City Administrator Shawn Bell said Verizon removed the wireless antenna in March for the city to paint the Morris Street water tower.

“We allowed them to [temporarily] install their mobile equipment on one of our other elevated water tanks,” said Bell.

Customers say the temporary antenna gives spotty or no cell service. The manager at Radio Shack, one of the only Verizon Wireless retailers in the city, said customers come to the store every day complaining about poor cell service.

Bell said work on the water tower ended in May. Now the city is waiting on Verizon to re-install the antenna. He said the city attached a mount on the Morris Street tank for a more effective install.

“We have a current lease with Verizon and they can go on and put their equipment from that lease back on at any time. We’re not real sure why they haven’t,” explained Bell.

Verizon spokesperson Kay Jay released a statement:

“We understand there have been some concerns around our service since we temporarily relocated one of our cell sites from a local water tower at the request of Lake City. We have been working with city officials in good faith to continue to provide service to our local customers throughout this process. We are complying with all processes and procedures required to move back to our original site and hope to do that as quickly as possible.”

Bell said rumors about the city delaying the process are not true.

“Most of our police officers, firefighters, a lot of our city employees all have Verizon mobile cell phones. We have pretty spotty cell service right now. It affects our jobs and our daily life,” he said. “We’re suffering as well. We know that a lot of customers are being told that it’s a city issue but at this point, it really is not. We want a resolution to this as well.”

Bell said Verizon did reach out to him this week. He hopes the wireless company installs the antenna to tower within the next few weeks.

News13 also reached out to the Federal Communications Commission, but have not heard back.