Police search for missing Lumberton man

By Published:
Eric Evans hasn't been seen since July 27. (Image Source: LPD)

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – The Lumberton Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding a missing 22-year-old who hasn’t been heard from in nearly a week.

According to Captain Terry Parker with the department, officers are searching for Eric Montreal Evans, 22, of Lumberton. Evans is described as a black male, brown eyes, about 6′ 1″ tall and roughly 170 pounds. He has shoulder-length dreads – black with a gray spot in the middle front.

Police say Evans normally wears two gold chains and has gold teeth. He was last seen July 27 in the area of Hedge Drive in Lumberton around 4:39 p.m. Evans recently missed his birthday with family and has had no contact with them since July 27.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning Evans location to please contact the Lumberton Police Department and speak with Officer B. McNair at 910-671-3845.

